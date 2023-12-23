Nicke Kabamba treble fires Barnet to big win

Nicke Kabamba bagged a hat-trick as Barnet thrashed 10-man Boreham Wood 6-0 in the National League.

Kabamba put the Bees ahead in the 15th minute, slotting the ball past Nathan Ashmore in a one-on-one and turned provider in the 29th minute to set up Harry Pritchard, who found the net at the back post.

Kabamba earned his double in the 42nd minute, smashing the ball into the top corner and a miserable afternoon got worse for the Wood when Jack Payne was dismissed in the 49th minute.

Reece Hall-Johnson took advantage to make it four in the 53rd minute, tucking the ball home at the far post and Kabamba completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute from the penalty spot before Jordan Maguire-Drew extended the lead six minutes later on his debut.