Blackpool continue strong home form with victory against Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
Jordan Rhodes wrapped up the three points for Blackpool against Bristol Rovers (Tim Markland/PA)
Jordan Rhodes wrapped up the three points for Blackpool against Bristol Rovers (Tim Markland/PA)

Blackpool’s strong home form this season continued with a 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road.

First-half goals from Ollie Norburn and John Marquis saw the sides go in level at the break before Blackpool strikers Jake Beesley and Jordan Rhodes struck in the second half.

The hosts drew first blood thanks to a 30-yard screamer from Norburn that flew into the top corner after 21 minutes.

Rovers equalised shortly after courtesy of Marquis, who was alive inside the area to tap in from close range.

Karamoko Dembele struck a free-kick against the crossbar with Blackpool pushing hard to get back in front before half-time.

They did just that after the interval when Dembele set up Beesley in the first minute of the second half.

Luke Thomas had one ruled out for offside and Dan Grimshaw saved from Aaron Collins as Rovers went in search of an equaliser.

Beesley then made way for Kyle Joseph, who came on and grabbed an assist – setting up Rhodes to steer in his 15th goal of the season to make it 26 points from their 13 home games.