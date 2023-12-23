Max Dean double fires MK Dons to victory at Morecambe

Two goals from Max Dean gave MK Dons a valuable three points as they beat Morecambe 3-1 at the Mazuma Stadium and leapfrogged above their opponents in the process.

The in-form youngster gave Mike Williamson’s side the lead in the 31st minute through a well-worked goal as he ran on to a superb through-ball from Adam Gilbey to round Adam Smith and place the ball into the empty net.

Morecambe levelled five minutes into the second half when Adam Mayor produced a superb cross from the left that was headed home by JJ McKiernan at the near post.

MK Dons regained the lead on 69 minutes with a fine strike from Joe Tomlinson, who fired into the bottom left corner of Smith’s goal with a low shot from 20 yards out.

Dean added a second six minutes into added time when an attempted Morecambe clearance rebounded into his path and he made no mistake from close range.

The game saw Dons captain Dean Lewington make an EFL record-equalling 770th appearance for a single club, matching John Trollope’s total with Swindon between 1960 and 1980. Lewington is the one player remaining at the club from the original Wimbledon, who moved in 2004 and for whom he played before Saturday’s goalscorer Dean was even born.