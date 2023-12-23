Norwich close in on the top six after sweeping aside Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Norwich close in on the top six after sweeping aside Huddersfield

By Press Association
Norwich eased past Huddersfield’s challenge (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Norwich eased past Huddersfield’s challenge (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Norwich moved to within two points of the Championship play-off zone with a comfortable 2-0 win over lowly Huddersfield at Carrow Road.

The Canaries were dominant throughout and finally made their superiority count with second-half goals from Sam McCallum, his first for the club, and Borja Sainz.

The win made it five in eight games for David Wagner’s in-form side, who suddenly look like genuine promotion contenders after struggling for form earlier in the season.

But Wagner’s former club failed to register a shot on goal until the 87th minute, a tame effort from Delano Burgzorg, and with just one win in 11 will need to improve quickly if they are to avoid a long relegation battle.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Chris Maxwell produced a magnificent save to keep the scoreline level at the break after a first half which was largely controlled by the hosts. It looked a goal all the way when Ashley Barnes connected with Jack Stacey’s cross at the back post but Maxwell was somehow able to move across and claw away his powerful header.

Although Norwich dominated the opening period that was the only time they looked likely to score, with the Terriers defending well to keep them at arm’s length.

The in-form Jon Rowe had a shot well blocked after tackling Huddersfield defender Yuta Nakayama on the right and Gabriel Sara fired a free-kick into the wall from a dangerous position, but those were rare moments of alarm for the visitors.

At the other end Town failed to register an effort on goal in the first half, although Jaheim Headley would have had one had his control not let him down in a good position.

It took Norwich less than two minutes of the second period to make their superiority count, with half-time substitute McCallum the unlikely hero.

The defender, who had just replaced the injured Dimitris Giannoulis, was perfectly placed to head in Marcelino Nunez’s cross from close range after a half-cleared corner had been recycled.

Rowe and Sara both had long-range efforts comfortably gathered by Maxwell as the Canaries continued to press, before substitute Christian Fassnacht headed over with the goal at his mercy.

But a second Norwich goal looked inevitable and it finally arrived from a quick breakaway in the 73rd minute, with Sainz picking up possession on the left side of the box before picking his spot in the far corner to double City’s advantage.