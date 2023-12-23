Stoke begin life under Steven Schumacher with goalless draw against Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stoke begin life under Steven Schumacher with goalless draw against Millwall

By Press Association
Steven Schumacher was overseeing Stoke for the first time against Millwall (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steven Schumacher was overseeing Stoke for the first time against Millwall (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Steven Schumacher’s time in charge of Stoke began with a point as they were held at home to a goalless draw by Millwall.

The 39-year-old had ended a four-year association with Plymouth to make the move to the Potters on Tuesday.

And his opening match was promising albeit also frustrating as Stoke failed to make their dominance count.

Stoke are now winless in nine games dating back to October, with only one goal scored at home in their last five outings.

Meanwhile, Millwall’s dismal run under new manager Joe Edwards continued as they fell to a sixth straight game without victory.

After penning a three-and-a-half year contract in the Potteries, the incoming Schumacher was given a rapturous reception by the locals.

Stoke, who had secured only nine victories in 30 home league games under the outgoing Alex Neil, have tasked their new boss with improving that record.

Despite a slow start to proceedings, the hosts gradually grew into the fixture against Millwall as they grew in confidence.

The first effort was produced by Ki-Jana Hoever, who fired over the target following intricate play.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, Stoke had their first shot on target with Ryan Mmaee threatening an opener.

The forward advanced with purpose and his powerful strike forced a smart save from former Potter Matija Sarkic, who spent last season on loan at the club.

Millwall had scored only three first-half goals in Edwards’ first six games in charge and the visitors continued to struggle in front of goal.

Jake Cooper’s weak header in stoppage time proved to be the Lions’ solitary effort on goal in a tame opening period.

Schumacher’s half-time instructions prompted a response from his new side as Stoke took control of the match after the restart.

The attack-minded Hoever again found himself in a promising position early in the second period, but his drilled strike was saved by Sarkic.

With Millwall entrenched in their own box, the home outfit continued to pile on the pressure and a deflected Andre Vidigal strike nearly trickled in.

The lively Mmaee had the best chance to break the deadlock when he found a yard of space, but a heroic Wes Harding block ensured the scores remained level.

Despite their second-half authority, Stoke’s efforts ultimately proved to be in vain as Schumacher failed to mark his arrival with victory.

Millwall nearly struck an unlikely winner as they registered their first shot on target with the last kick of the game, but Aidomo Emakhu was thwarted by Jack Bonham.

The Lions’ woes continue, with Edwards’ only win coming in his first game in charge back on November 11.