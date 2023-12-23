Barnsley produce comeback home victory to see off play-off rivals Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Barnsley produce comeback home victory to see off play-off rivals Stevenage

By Press Association
Herbie Kane sealed the comeback win for Barnsley against Stevenage (Adam Davy/PA)
Herbie Kane sealed the comeback win for Barnsley against Stevenage (Adam Davy/PA)

Barnsley came from behind to defeat Sky Bet League One play-off rivals Stevenage 2-1 at Oakwell.

Luther James-Wildin opened the scoring before John McAtee and Herbie Kane hit back for the hosts.

Boro broke the deadlock just four minutes on the clock when Barnsley goalkeeper Liam Roberts parried Jamie Reid’s effort into the path of James-Wildin to tap home.

Steve Evans’ side were gifted an opportunity on the half-hour mark when Corey O’Keefe’s poor backwards pass was intercepted by Jordan Roberts, who flashed an effort across the face of goal.

Barnsley equalised in the 32nd minute when Callum Styles’ long ball over the top found McAtee in behind. The Luton loanee controlled and lobbed Taye Ashby-Hammond with an audacious effort from the edge of the box.

McAtee could have added a second just two minutes later after he was played through on goal by Devante Cole, but Ashby-Hammond rushed out to make the save.

Neill Collins’ side took the lead in the 70th minute when Kane received the ball just inside the opposition half and drove forward, seeing his deflected effort loop in from the edge of the box.