Patson Daka’s double helps Leicester beat Rotherham and extend lead at top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Patson Daka’s double helps Leicester beat Rotherham and extend lead at top

By Press Association
Patson Daka bagged a brace for Leicester (Nigel French/PA)
Patson Daka bagged a brace for Leicester (Nigel French/PA)

Patson Daka’s second-half brace helped Leicester move six points clear at the top of the Championship with a comfortable 3-0 win against bottom-placed Rotherham.

After a goalless first period, Daka opened the scoring on the hour mark with a simple finish from close range before then converting from the penalty spot five minutes later after he was fouled by Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Foxes substitute Cesare Casadei completed the scoring with a diving header in the 72nd minute as the home side secured a fifth straight league win to extend their lead at the top following Ipswich’s heavy defeat at Leeds in the early kick-off.

Rotherham remain rooted to the foot of the table, nine points from safety, having lost all matches under new boss Leam Richardson and are winless in their last 11 league games.

The Foxes created the game’s first chance when a short corner was played to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who cut in from the left before curling a shot well over the crossbar.

Soon after, Dewsbury-Hall burst into the box only to be denied by Johansson who was quick off his line to smother the midfielder’s effort.

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi was next to try his luck, driving a low shot straight at Johansson from distance.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium in the first half, as Stephy Mavididi blazed a volley high into the stand when left unmarked at the back post.

And shortly before half-time, Foxes defender Wout Faes blasted an effort over the bar in frustration from 25 yards.

Leicester almost broke the deadlock early in the second half when Abdul Fatawu caught Hakeem Odoffin in possession inside his own box only for Sean Morrison to make a superb goalline clearance and deny Daka the opening goal.

Johansson then made a crucial save to keep out Ricardo Pereira’s shot from inside the box before bravely claiming the loose ball.

However, the Foxes finally made the breakthrough on the hour mark as Daka finished from close range after Johansson saved Faes’ initial effort and Ndidi miskicked the ball into the scorer’s path.

And the home side won a penalty four minutes later when Daka took the ball around Johansson only to have his legs taken away by the goalkeeper after the Millers were caught in possession deep inside their own half.

Daka duly picked himself up to coolly fire the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner and score his fourth goal in as many league matches.

Leicester made sure of the points 18 minutes from time when substitute Casadei placed a diving header into the bottom right corner from Pereira’s cross from the left, just two minutes after coming off the bench.

The Foxes have now scored three or more goals in each of their last four games while Rotherham are winless on the road in 24 matches dating back to November 2022.