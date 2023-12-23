Tyreece Simpson nets stoppage-time winner as Northampton down high-flying Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tyreece Simpson nets stoppage-time winner as Northampton down high-flying Oxford

By Press Association
Tyreece Simpson (left) scored a late winner for Northampton (Nigel French/PA)
Tyreece Simpson (left) scored a late winner for Northampton (Nigel French/PA)

Tyreece Simpson scored a stoppage-time winner as Northampton moved into the top 10 in League One with a dramatic 2-1 win over promotion-chasing Oxford at Sixfields.

Cameron Brannagan had cancelled out Kieron Bowie’s opener for the hosts but Simpson headed home in the seventh minute of injury time as the in-form Cobblers made it five wins from seven league games.

An early effort from Sam Hoskins was no trouble for Oxford goalkeeper James Beadle before the visitors went close themselves when Max Thompson saved with his legs from the lively Josh Murphy.

Chances continued to arrive at both ends in an open first half as Beadle kept out Mitch Pinnock while Ciaron Brown hooked over and Stanley Mills shot straight at Thompson.

Goalless at the break, Bowie hit the post within three minutes of the restart but he immediately adjusted his radar and gave Northampton a 50th-minute lead when nodding Pinnock’s cross into the bottom corner.

Marc Leonard missed a good chance to double the lead and that was immediately punished by Oxford when Patrick Brough fouled Mills in the box and Brannagan smashed home the penalty.

However, Northampton finished strongly and won it with virtually the last kick of the game when Simpson headed home Pinnock’s free-kick seven minutes into added time.