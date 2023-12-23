Tyreece Simpson nets stoppage-time winner as Northampton down high-flying Oxford

Tyreece Simpson scored a stoppage-time winner as Northampton moved into the top 10 in League One with a dramatic 2-1 win over promotion-chasing Oxford at Sixfields.

Cameron Brannagan had cancelled out Kieron Bowie’s opener for the hosts but Simpson headed home in the seventh minute of injury time as the in-form Cobblers made it five wins from seven league games.

An early effort from Sam Hoskins was no trouble for Oxford goalkeeper James Beadle before the visitors went close themselves when Max Thompson saved with his legs from the lively Josh Murphy.

Chances continued to arrive at both ends in an open first half as Beadle kept out Mitch Pinnock while Ciaron Brown hooked over and Stanley Mills shot straight at Thompson.

Goalless at the break, Bowie hit the post within three minutes of the restart but he immediately adjusted his radar and gave Northampton a 50th-minute lead when nodding Pinnock’s cross into the bottom corner.

Marc Leonard missed a good chance to double the lead and that was immediately punished by Oxford when Patrick Brough fouled Mills in the box and Brannagan smashed home the penalty.

However, Northampton finished strongly and won it with virtually the last kick of the game when Simpson headed home Pinnock’s free-kick seven minutes into added time.