Accrington close in on play-off places with victory against Walsall

By Press Association
Tommy Leigh scored Accrington’s first goal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Accrington moved to within a point of the play-off places in Sky Bet League Two with a 2-1 win over Walsall.

The Saddlers had won their previous two league games but goals from Tommy Leigh and Joe Pritchard secured victory for Stanley.

The home side took the lead after nine minutes when Pritchard charged forward and Jackson Smith could only push his shot into the path of Leigh, who slotted home his sixth goal of the season.

The Reds created the better chances, with Josh Woods bursting through after 31 minutes with only Smith to beat but the Saddlers goalkeeper denied Accrington a second.

Walsall equalised in the fourth minute of added time when Joe Gubbins was adjudged to have fouled captain Donervon Daniels in the area and Freddie Draper drilled a penalty into the corner of the net.

Stanley regained the lead in the 57th minute when skipper Pritchard got the ball on the left and his cross evaded everyone and nestled into the far corner of the net.

Woods chipped an effort over for the home side late on as he looked to make the game safe.