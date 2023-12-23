Woking and Maidenhead share points in Michael Doyle’s first game as Cards boss

Michael Doyle’s first game in charge of Woking ended in a goalless draw against Maidenhead at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

Doyle, who played for Coventry and Sheffield United, was named as the National League side’s new manager earlier this week following the dismissal of Darren Sarll in November.

His debut match was one that lacked real quality with the best chance of the match arriving in the opening period when Sam Barratt’s free-kick for the home side could not be converted at the back post.

The point leaves Woking, with just one win in their last seven league matches, in 17th, just two points clear of danger. Maidenhead are 12th.