Accrington’s win was a present for the fans – John Coleman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Accrington’s win was a present for the fans – John Coleman

By Press Association
John Coleman was proud of his players (Richard Sellers/PA)
John Coleman was proud of his players (Richard Sellers/PA)

John Coleman said Accrington’s 2-1 win against Walsall was a “present for the fans” as they moved to within a point of the play-off places.

Eighth-placed Stanley took the lead after nine minutes when Jackson Smith could only parry Joe Pritchard’s shot into the path of Tommy Leigh and he slotted home his sixth goal of the season.

Walsall equalised in the fourth minute of added time at the end of the first half when Joe Gubbins was adjudged to have fouled captain Donervon Daniels in the area and Freddie Draper drilled home the penalty.

Stanley scored the winner in the 57th minute when Pritchard got the ball on the left and his cross evaded everyone and nestled into the far corner of the net.

Coleman said: “It’s great to get the win on board, that’s a present for the fans.

“You could see how hard everyone worked and we were very unlucky to be going in level at the break, as it wasn’t a penalty.

“But the lads were determined not to let anything hamper us from getting the win, that’s what we talked about before the game and we believed we could and thankfully we have.

“They are a great set of lads to work with. They have mine and the club’s culture and ethos. We play for each other, everyone puts the team first, they gave every last drop, they gave their all and fought for every ball. I’m proud of them.”

Coleman praised captain Pritchard – who scored and provided an assist – following his battle with injury problems.

“Joe is a very good captain, he organises the team well, he has a lot of confidence and he can deliver,” Coleman said.

Walsall manager Mat Sadler said: “There will be no throwing teacups as we have done fantastically over the last four games, but we were just not up to our standards today.

“The conditions were awful to play football in. We were sloppy at the start, which is not like us, but you can never question our willingness to keep working and keep going but we didn’t really settle down.

“We weren’t up to what we expect from ourselves, and that’s everyone, and that’s the most disappointing thing.

“In the key moments they had that bit of luck. I’m not sure if the first goal was offside and then, for the second goal, the ball has gone past everyone.

“We huffed and we puffed but didn’t have the ability to put our foot on the ball.

“The challenge for us now is how we react to that and we have to show a positive reaction. We have to dust ourselves down and put it right on Tuesday.”