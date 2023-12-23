David Artell admits Grimsby ‘got what they deserved’ as Harrogate take points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Artell admits Grimsby ‘got what they deserved’ as Harrogate take points

By Press Association
David Artell felt Grimsby were poor (Nick Potts/PA)
David Artell admits Grimsby got exactly what they deserved as Harrogate came away from Blundell Park with a 2-1 win.

Goals from Liam Gibson – against his former club – and Matty Daly earned Town three points to move them up to 14th in the table.

Grimsby were unbeaten in six Sky Bet League Two matches after sacking Paul Hurst and former Crewe manager Artell tasted defeat for the first time since his appointment last month.

Kieran Green scored a consolation goal for the Mariners in the 90th minute after the midfielder was sent on as a late substitute, but it proved too little, too late for Artell’s men to salvage anything from the game.

Artell said: “We got what we deserved. I thought it was frustrating and disappointing as we huffed and puffed without working out how to hurt a well-organised and well set up Harrogate team.

“Harrogate are becoming an established League team. They understand they are not going to have a lot of the ball, but I thought we played into their hands and gave them similar questions to answer.

“We were very similar throughout the game and tried a few different things in the last 10 minutes and looked a bit better.

“It was book-ended by some good ideas and some good play, but in the majority of the game we didn’t play well enough to pick up anything.”

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said: “It was a great performance from the lads.

“We were thoroughly professional and created some good opportunities to score as well as the goals we did score.

“A great three points with the conditions and against that opposition.

“We were so good in the first half, but only a goal to the good.

“At that stage it was about us being level-headed no matter what happened.

“We didn’t want to become sloppy and let Grimsby back in and I thought we were superb throughout.”

Gibson headed in from a corner to put Harrogate in front and Daly added a second in the 72nd minute. Green offered Grimsby hope with a low drive in time added on.