Sport

Daniel Farke tells Leeds not to get carried away after important Ipswich win

By Press Association
Leeds manager Daniel Farke celebrates after the big win over Ipswich (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leeds boss Daniel Farke warned his players they won only three points after their resounding 4-0 victory against automatic promotion rivals Ipswich.

Skipper Pascal Struijk’s early header, Leif Davis’s own goal against his former club and Crysencio Summerville’s penalty put Leeds 3-0 up at half-time.

Farke’s side kept the hammer down after the break to the delight of a raucous Elland Road crowd as Joel Piroe added a fourth, while the Dutch forward and team-mate Georginio Rutter both saw shots hit the crossbar.

It was a statement win for Leeds as they closed the gap on second-placed Ipswich to seven points and extended their unbeaten home run this season to 12 matches.

Farke said: “To win three points is always priceless. That’s the most important thing. It was good also for our goal difference.

“And yes, if you win in such a manner against one of the best sides in this league, then it’s also good for the confidence and a big boost for the mood.

“But nothing major has changed. It’s not like right now we are sitting top of the table.

“Ipswich are still in a really good position and it’s important also that we protect our position because we can expect the teams around us to pick up many points and we have to keep going.”

Ipswich were bidding to extend their advantage over Leeds to 13 points, but were overrun and outclassed in just their third league defeat this season.

“When you deliver such a performance in such a spotlight game it also sends a bit of a message out, but it’s not more than three points,” Farke added.

“It’s not possible in a game of football to put in a perfect performance, but I will say it’s probably our most mature performance of the season.

“We played one of the top sides of this level and we were all over them. We fully deserved a 4-0 win.”

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who guided the club to promotion in May, suffered his first defeat by more than two goals in two seasons as their manager.

“Of course it was a disappointing game that didn’t got the way we wanted it to go,” he said.

“It certainly wasn’t an enjoyable experience, but over the course of a long season you’re going to have days that don’t go your way and today was one of them.

“We’ll learn from it and move on really, really quickly.”

Ipswich, who went close through Conor Chaplin’s shot, which skimmed a post, and Nathan Broadhead in the first-half, must regroup in time for the visit of leaders Leicester on Boxing Day, while Leeds play at Preston.