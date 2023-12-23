Phil Parkinson praises Wrexham for overcoming tough conditions to beat Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Parkinson praises Wrexham for overcoming tough conditions to beat Newport

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham beat Newport on Saturday (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Phil Parkinson's Wrexham beat Newport on Saturday (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Phil Parkinson praised Wrexham for doing all the basics well in a scrappy game to set the foundation for their 2-0 League Two Welsh derby victory over Newport.

In a first meeting for five years, second-half goals from James Jones and Elliot Lee – both from long Ben Tozer throw-ins – secured victory as the Dragons maintained their automatic promotion chase.

The clash was played in windy conditions at the Racecourse Ground which made it difficult at times for both teams, but Parkinson felt the Dragons doing the fundamentals in football helped tee up their triumph.

He said: “It was a game played in very difficult conditions, swirling wind, but we’ve been training in those conditions this week so we’re kind of used to it.

“When it’s like that, the game’s always going to have a scrappy feel to it and it was important we were ready to scrap first and second balls all over the pitch.

“I felt we did that very well and the moments of quality in terms of football, we knew they might be not as often as what it is in normal conditions, but we still played some good football and we switched the play and got in some dangerous positions, so all in all I thought the lads have stuck to the job at hand and got another very important three points for us.

“We just kept saying to the lads at half-time ‘we’ve just got to keep grinding away today’.

“It was just one of those types of games. We’ve had them before and it’s about being ready to get your bodies in, to protect the ball upfront, to win those headers in midfield, to make sure the communication’s right when the ball comes from the keeper to our backline – and I thought they did that terrifically well.

“All those very basic things in football had to be in place for us to get us a win.”

Newport boss Graham Coughlan was left a frustrated figure after his side conceded from two set-pieces and failed to take their opportunities, but did not use the conditions as an excuse for defeat.

He said: “We had opportunities and chances. The first goal was always going to be big in this fixture and we had two or three chances in the first half to take them and we didn’t, so you leave yourself open.

“Yes, the conditions were there but they were the same for both teams, so by no means will we use that as an excuse.

“We had one or two sloppy moments and that’s probably what cost us, but we’ve seen them moments so many times this season and that’s what’s hurting us because we were in the game.

“Both teams tried to make a decent fist of the conditions and it was tough on both teams and both sets of players, but it’s disappointing when it comes down to two set-pieces and two long throws. That’s bitterly disappointing.

“If you don’t take those chances, then you’re going to leave yourself vulnerable.

“We didn’t take them, so we were always vulnerable and they were always going to put a bit of pressure on us, they were always going to be a different team in the second half.

“The game certainly changed at half-time, but they’ve taken their chances with two set pieces, which is probably sticking in my throat at this moment in time.

“I’d love to be honest and tell you what I’m really feeling but you can’t concede from two set-pieces from long throws. That should be bread and butter to people in our team.”