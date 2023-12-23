Neill Collins hails Barnsley’s attitude in comeback victory against Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neill Collins hails Barnsley’s attitude in comeback victory against Stevenage

By Press Association
Barnsley manager Neill Collins applauded his side’s comback against Stevenage (Adam Davy/PA)
Barnsley manager Neill Collins applauded his side’s comback against Stevenage (Adam Davy/PA)

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins praised his side’s attitude as they came from behind to defeat Stevenage 2-1 at Oakwell.

Luther James-Wildin gave Stevenage an early lead before goals from John McAtee and Herbie Kane completed Barnsley’s comeback.

Collins said: “Overall, really pleased with the players in terms of their never-say-die attitude, defending the box and putting their bodies in front of everything.

“Overall, in the first half, I thought we were very good despite going behind again to an early goal which was really frustrating.

“The players responded really well and the only thing that was letting us down was some of the quality.”

On McAtee’s goal, Collins said: “It was an important time. The players, despite actually being in control, were getting a little bit nervous just because some of the passes weren’t coming off.

“We came from behind, something that I think is a great trait to have, I’d like to stop us going behind but we came from behind and overall, a big three points against a really difficult team.

“I think he’s been excellent and our strength and depth showed as well with the changes we were able to make”

On Kane marking his 100th appearance for the club with a goal, Collins said: “First of all, 100 appearances is excellent. It says a lot about Herbie, he’s always fit to train, always available when the chips are down.

“It’s a great bit of play because he’s seen the space and he’s took it and he kept driving. If you hit shots on target, things like that happen.”

Stevenage manager Steve Evans felt the result was harsh on his side.

He said: “It’s very hard to take isn’t it. We score a good goal; we were by far the better side.

“We miss a good chance, a one-on-one to make it 2-0, but we don’t hit the target and then we lose our concentration at the back, one ball does us.

“You’ve got to be fair to them, it’s a class finish.”

On his side’s start to the game, Evans said: “I thought we were terrific anyway, we dominated and got the goal.

“There’s a couple of pivotal moments isn’t there. Jordan Roberts should score; we did great to press and go through. At least hit the target, we didn’t do it.

“We’ve played really well today so I can’t come out here and criticise players.”

On the end of his side’s 13 game unbeaten run, Evans said: “We said ourselves that a win today would’ve brought back points that were left behind last week.

“I’ve always judged it on performance and we did enough to win last week.

“We’ve done enough today; we were outstanding for long spells.”