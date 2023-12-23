Darren Ferguson thrilled with Peterborough character in victory at Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Darren Ferguson thrilled with Peterborough character in victory at Shrewsbury

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson was delighted with Peterborough’s show of character (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darren Ferguson was delighted with Peterborough’s show of character (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Darren Ferguson was thrilled with his Peterborough side’s character after they won 2-1 at Shrewsbury to remain in touching distance of Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth.

Shrewsbury went ahead just before the hour mark after Jordan Shipley’s cross-cum-shot found the back of the net.

But after dominating for large parts, Peterborough found their cutting edge after going behind and were back on level terms within six minutes when Ricky-Jade Jones converted from close range.

They then went on to win it with just under 15 minutes remaining as Hector Kyprianou bundled the ball in from close range to grab a goal and assist.

Ferguson said: “It’s a big three points. Like I have said for a while now it’s just about getting the points on the board, and we have managed to dig one out, I suppose, today.

“The conditions are what they are, and at this time of year, you don’t expect much different, but I thought we handled it OK.

“We didn’t start the game well. We didn’t have enough tempo about our game, and then we managed to get control.

“These are the important ones (wins). I said to the players these are the ones you look back on and think that was a big three points.

“The reaction of the players was fantastic to go 1-0 down, great character David (Ajiboye) has come on and made a great impact and I was delighted with him.”

Shrews boss Matt Taylor said: “It hurts that one because it is the first time this season where we’ve gone in the lead and lost a game of football.

“It is tough to stand here now and take that, but when you contextualise everything and remove emotion, they are a really good team.

“We are obviously in a period where we have had two really difficult home games. I would have loved to have finished this calendar year and our last home game with a positive result.

“Whether that be a draw or win against a team that will obviously be there at the end of the season.

“The players have gone toe-to-toe with an opposition that will probably be in the play-offs this season.

“You can see the attacking threat they have but the goals we have conceded are nowhere near good enough.

“We work and talk about everything on the training pitch, and today, especially with the second goal to come from a set play.

“It’s something we spoke about as a group and highlighted as a group of staff so to concede that goal the way we did is nowhere near good enough.”