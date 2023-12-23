Chesterfield thrash Aldershot to remain clear at the top By Press Association December 23 2023, 6.43pm Share Chesterfield thrash Aldershot to remain clear at the top Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4849662/chesterfield-thrash-aldershot-to-remain-clear-at-the-top/ Copy Link Will Grigg was on target (Nigel French/PA) Vanarama National League leaders Chesterfield made it four league wins in a row with a dominant 4-1 victory over Aldershot. The visitors lone goal came early, a fourth-minute opener via Josh Stokes, but the sides were square two minutes later when Darren Oldaker scored directly from a 25-yard free-kick. Ryan Colclough fired the Spireites into the lead in the 65th minute with a strike to the bottom-right corner from the edge of the area and Will Grigg added a third nine minutes later. But the hosts were not finished, Armando Dobra capping off the win in the third minute of stoppage time.