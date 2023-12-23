Chesterfield thrash Aldershot to remain clear at the top

Vanarama National League leaders Chesterfield made it four league wins in a row with a dominant 4-1 victory over Aldershot.

The visitors lone goal came early, a fourth-minute opener via Josh Stokes, but the sides were square two minutes later when Darren Oldaker scored directly from a 25-yard free-kick.

Ryan Colclough fired the Spireites into the lead in the 65th minute with a strike to the bottom-right corner from the edge of the area and Will Grigg added a third nine minutes later.

But the hosts were not finished, Armando Dobra capping off the win in the third minute of stoppage time.