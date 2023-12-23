A pleasing start: New boss Steven Schumacher takes positives from Stoke’s draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A pleasing start: New boss Steven Schumacher takes positives from Stoke’s draw

By Press Association
Steven Schumacher took charge at Stoke earlier this week (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steven Schumacher took charge at Stoke earlier this week (Bradley Collyer/PA)

New boss Steven Schumacher expressed his satisfaction despite his Stoke career beginning with a goalless draw at home to Millwall.

Following his move in midweek, the former Plymouth boss failed to secure a dream start to life in the Potteries.

Although they dominated throughout, the home side struggled to capitalise as they slipped to a ninth game without victory.

Ryan Mmaee was thwarted by former Potters’ goalkeeper Matija Sarkic and then Wes Harding in the biggest chances of the tie.

And the visiting Lions nearly punished the hosts’ wastefulness deep into stoppage time, but Stoke keeper Jack Bonham denied Aidomo Emakhu.

“There were lots of positive signs today and it’s a pleasing start,” said Schumacher.

“Jack [Bonham] got us out of trouble at the end and Luke [McNally] owes him a pint!

“That was Millwall’s only shot on goal and if that would have gone in, it would have broke all of our hearts.

“We didn’t lose the game which is important for us at this stage, so it’s a pleasing afternoon and there’s positive signs.

“The players played with more energy and the fans responded. We had that momentum and it was one-way traffic in that second half.

“We lost our rhythm towards the end but that’s to be expected with a brand-new message and management team.

“The players gave us everything today and I’m really appreciative of that. As long as we all stick together and stay on the same page, then our results will definitely turn around if we put in performances like that.

“It was a good day’s work, not perfect, but it’s one point, a step in the right direction and something to build on.”

Millwall saw their winless run extended to seven games and manager Joe Edwards admitted he still has a lot of work to do having taken charge last month.

“It was a solid performance for us,” said Edwards, whose last victory came in his opening game on November 11.

“We want to win every game, but you’ve got to respect where we’ve been as a team and we’ve been having a tough time.

“In recent weeks our performances haven’t been great and there’s been several different areas that we’ve had to address on the training pitch.

“We’ve lost too many games of late and it’s been about stopping leaking chances and goals as easily as we have.

“We’ve been going away with a lack of points because we haven’t been defending our box well enough. And when we’re in their half, we want to ask more questions and we need time to keep adding that bit.

“That final bit hasn’t been there for the past few weeks and it wasn’t there today, and that’s the final piece that we need to come together.

“We had a moment at the end where we rolled the dice but, all in all, I don’t think a draw is an unfair result for either team.”