Cove Rangers fire magnificent seven past lowly 10-man Edinburgh City

By Press Association
Rumarn Burrell, Blair Yule and Kyle Connell scored a brace apiece for Cove Rangers (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Cove Rangers ran rampant in Scottish League One as they recorded a 7-2 victory over 10-man Edinburgh City, who remain bottom of the table as a result.

Rumarn Burrell, Blair Yule and Kyle Connell all bagged braces and Connor Scully netted at the death after snowy conditions led to a delayed kick-off.

The wild afternoon began with Burrell’s sixth-minute opener, cancelled out in the seventh minute by Robbie Mahon, but the visitors could only claw a single goal back after the restart and their afternoon went from bad to worse when Brodie Devine was dismissed after 80 minutes.

Goals from Coll Donaldson, Tom Lang and Ross MacIver sealed a comfortable 3-0 win for league leaders Falkirk away at second-bottom Annan Athletic, while second-placed Hamilton split the points in a 1-1 draw with Kelty Hearts at SuperSeal Stadium.

Kevin O’Hara broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 62nd minute, but the 10-man Accies were quickly punished for Dylan Tait’s 79th-minute sending off when Craig Johnston levelled two minutes later.

Paul McKay salvaged a point in the second half for visitors Queen of the South when he cancelled out Dale Carrick’s 26th-minute opener in a 1-1 draw with Stirling Albion.

A flurry of second-half goals – three of them within a five-minute span – resulted in a 2-2 draw between Alloa and Montrose.

Wasps midfielder Steven Buchanan broke the deadlock in the 65th minute and Bobby Wales doubled the hosts’ advantage nine minutes later, but strikes from Ben Hermiston and Blair Lyons – after 77 and 79 minutes respectively – ensured all was square at full-time.

League Two table-toppers Stenhousemuir added three more points to their tally with a 2-0 victory over Elgin City, Matthew Yates and Matthew Aitken scoring on either side of the half, while second-placed Peterhead fell 2-1 defeat to 10-man Forfar.

Sebastian Ross netted the opener and bagged his brace in first-half stoppage-time, one minute before Jack Brown halved the deficit for the Blue Toon, who could not capitalise on the man advantage when Roberto Nditi was shown red in the 69th minute.

Logan Dunachie left it late, scoring a last-gasp equaliser to ensure Clyde split the points in a 4-4 draw with Dumbarton, while Spartans secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Stranraer.