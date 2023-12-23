Bromley blow as Altrincham snatch point with injury-time equaliser

Bromley lost ground to Chesterfield in the race for the National League title after Alex Newby’s injury-time equaliser earned Altrincham a 2-2 draw.

Chris Conn-Clarke put the visitors ahead with 13 minutes gone, but they were down to 10 men shortly after the interval when Elliot Osborne was shown a second yellow card.

Olufela Olomola drew the home side level before Jude Arthurs was dismissed for Bromley moments later.

With both teams reduced to 10, Olomola looked to have sealed the three points when he scored his second of the night after the hour mark, only for Newby to snatch a point at the death.

Bromley are 10 points behind runaway leaders Chesterfield, having played a game more, with Altrincham in sixth.