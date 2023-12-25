The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Arsenal defender Gabriel headed his side into an early lead in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool, which kept the Gunners top of the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arsenal drew 1-1 at Premier League title rivals Liverpool to stay in pole position, Tottenham climbed into the top four with victory against Everton and Wolves beat Chelsea in the first top-flight fixture to be held on Christmas Eve since 1995.

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua produced a brilliant display to stop Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Riyadh, but his expected clash with Deontay Wilder is in doubt after the American’s shock defeat on the same card to Joshua Parker.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Arsenal’s Gabriel, top left, headed his side into an early lead in their 1-1 draw at Premier League title rivals Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, second right, celebrates his equaliser at Anfield against Arsenal, who retained top spot in the table for Christmas (Peter Byrne/PA)
Son Heung-min, number seven, scores Tottenham’s second in a 2-1 home win against Everton as his side leapfrogged Manchester City into the top four (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rebecca Welch, centre, made history on Saturday in Burnley’s 2-0 win at Fulham by becoming the first woman to referee a Premier League fixture (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wolves celebrate Matt Doherty’s goal in a 2-1 home win against Chelsea in the first Premier League game to be played on Christmas Eve since 1995 (Jacob King/PA)
Manchester United’s 2-0 loss at West Ham was their 13th in all competitions this season and left them eighth in the Premier League table (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rangers fans throw confetti during Sunday’s 2-0 Premiership win at Motherwell, which lifted them to within two points of leaders Celtic with a game in hand (Steve Welsh/PA)
British heavyweight Anthony Joshua, left, was back to his best when stopping Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia (AP)
But American heavyweight Deontay Wilder, left, suffered a shock points defeat by New Zealander Joshua Parker on the same bill in Riyadh (AP)
Ricky Evans upset World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall in a straight-sets second-round win at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (John Walton/PA)
Bath went top of the Gallagher Premiership table with a bonus-point 25-17 win against Harlequins at the Rec (David Davies/PA)
India celebrate their first Test win against Australia on Sunday in their one-off match in Mumbai (AP)
Crambo ridden by Jonathan Burke, right, won the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot and denied three-time winner Paisley Park a record-equalling fourth success (Steven Paston/PA)