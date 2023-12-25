Todd Cantwell hails role Abdallah Sima played in goal against Motherwell

Todd Cantwell recognised the part Rangers team-mate Abdallah Sima played in his first cinch Premiership goal of the season against Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday.

The Light Blues were leading through an early Kieran Dowell strike when left-back Ridvan Yilmaz’s cross into the middle in the 16th minute was controlled by Sima before Cantwell quickly swooped to drive low past Well keeper Liam Kelly.

It was a second goal of the season for the former Norwich player and it helped Rangers move two points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic with a game in hand, ahead of the home game against Ross County on Wednesday night.

Former Norwich midfielder Cantwell told RangersTV: “I back myself in those areas to get goals and I am glad Abdallah didn’t swing his foot at it.

“I practice a lot in those types of positions to get chances and it was nice to take one.

“The manager knows what type of player I am and how I can benefit the game. Goals and assists are something that comes with my position.

“Goals are nice but I don’t put pressure on myself to get goals.

“I think we showed resilience and character but it was a tough watch and we know that, but we are looking forward to getting back to Ibrox on Wednesday.”