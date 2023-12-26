Davis Keillor-Dunn and George Maris on target as Mansfield topple Grimsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Davis Keillor-Dunn and George Maris on target as Mansfield topple Grimsby

By Press Association
George Maris sealed Mansfield’s win over Grimsby with the second goal in first-half stoppage time (Bradley Collyer/PA)
First-half goals from Davis Keillor-Dunn and George Maris earned promotion hopefuls Mansfield a 2-0 home win over Grimsby.

Keillor-Dunn opened the scoring with a deflected shot that gave the unlucky Harvey Cartwright no chance in the 19th minute, with Maris slotting a superb low 25-yard finish inside the far post in the fifth minute of stoppage time before the interval.

The visitors will have felt hard done by to find themselves two goals down at the break, having had the better chances, but it was one-way traffic towards the away goal after the restart without further goals.

Stags goalkeeper Christy Pym had to save with his legs to deny Rekeil Pyke in the sixth minute and Arthur Gnahoua in the 31st after Kieran Green had rattled the crossbar.

Gnahoua also fired against the home post on eight minutes and Pym made another fine stop to keep out Harvey Rodgers a minute before the Maris goal.

Keillor-Dunn twice went close after the break, forcing Cartwright to save and sending another chance into the side-netting.

The busy Cartwright had to block a Maris shot on 57 minutes and then twice deny Keillor-Dunn in as many minutes before Ollie Clarke’s volley struck the bar from 20 yards 15 minutes from time.

Cartwright then kept out a Stephen McLaughlin header while Keillor-Dunn somehow planted a free header wide.

Lucas Akins thought he had netted a deserved third five minutes from the end but an offside flag was raised.