Preston dent Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes with Boxing Day win

Preston turned the form book on its head as they edged out high-flying 10-man Leeds 2-1 at Deepdale.

Liam Millar was the North End hero, firing home brilliantly into the top corner to win a dramatic game in the 89th minute.

Leeds blew their chance to close the gap on the Championship’s top two after keeper Illan Meslier inexplicably earned himself a straight red card early in the second half.

With a full house watching on, the Roses battle atmosphere was white hot as the two teams got under way for the early kick-off.

The first opportunity went Leeds’ way. Djed Spence made a purposeful break down the left and crossed in for Joel Piroe, but his strike was blocked.

There was an even better block at the other end soon after when Glen Kamara expertly got in the way of Ben Whiteman’s shot.

Given Preston boss Ryan Lowe’s much-publicised backing from the club hierarchy during the week, there was certainly no hint of pressure early on as the stuttering hosts – and their fans – were giving it everything.

Canadian winger Millar whipped in a terrific cross, but skipper Alan Browne missed it by inches.

Millar then fluffed a great chance when, after being found in acres of space by Brad Potts, he blazed woefully over the top from 18 yards.

Millar went much closer in the 34th minute, with a brilliant curling effort from an angle forcing Meslier to produce a super save to keep the scores level.

Leeds’ cause was seriously hindered just eight minutes after the restart when a total loss of discipline cost Meslier dearly.

After initially clashing with Whiteman following a comfortably-taken cross from the right, the Leeds keeper then pushed striker Milutin Osmajic in the face after he had intervened and left referee Josh Smith reaching straight to his top pocket for the red card.

Just two minutes later, and with sub keeper Karl Darlow now having replaced Piroe, Leeds fell behind.

Browne found space in the box as he headed home Millar’s pinpoint cross.

Preston, clearly buoyed and now with a goal and a man advantage, fluffed a decent chance to make it two at the three-quarter point of the game when Browne this time smashed wastefully over the top from the edge of the box.

Georginio Rutter went close for the 10 men, before parity was restored, somewhat against the run of play, in the 83rd minute.

Dan James jinked into the box before being tripped by McCann, leaving skipper Pascal Struijk to slot home from the spot to make it 1-1.

However, that was not enough to earn Leeds a point as Millar darted into the visitors’ box before curling home sweetly to seal the deal just before the game headed into added time.