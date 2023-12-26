Will Wright returns to haunt former club Gillingham with opener in Crawley win

Crawley secured back-to-back away league wins for the first time since January 2022 with a hard-fought 2-0 League Two victory at Gillingham.

Will Wright, who spent last season with the Kent side, fired home Town’s opener with a free-kick from the edge of the box after 24 minutes.

Tim Dieng and former Crawley striker Tom Nichols both shot wide for the hosts in the opening half.

Danilo Orsi almost doubled the visitors’ advantage five minutes after the break but blazed his effort from 20 yards just inches wide of the post.

Conor Masterson tamely shot at Town goalkeeper Corey Addai following a surging run through the Crawley half and Ashley Nadesan poked a loose ball over the crossbar as Gillingham sought an equaliser.

But Addai was always on hand and later produced a brilliant save to also deny Jonny Williams on the hour, before Nadesan shot into the side netting after going through on goal.

Substitute Jack Roles sealed Town’s victory with a deflected long-range effort in the 71st minutes, just two minutes after coming on.