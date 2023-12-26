Dave Artell admits Grimsby have mental block on road after defeat at Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Artell admits Grimsby have mental block on road after defeat at Mansfield

By Press Association
Dave Artell’s Grimsby have not won away from home this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grimsby boss Dave Artell believes his side have a mental block away from home after Tuesday’s 2-0 Sky Bet League Two loss at high-flying Mansfield meant they remained winless away from Blundell Park this season.

The Mariners had the better chances in the first half but found themselves 2-0 down at the break and then saw the home side batter them through a one-sided second half without further score.

“I think there is a mental aspect – the record says that,” Artell said.

“There is no point in trying to sugarcoat it. You can’t go half a season without winning away from home. We have to work on their brains as much as anything.

“I thought we were the better team first half even though the scoreline suggests otherwise – we should have been 4-1 up.

“But the second half was a non-event from our point of view. We didn’t turn up.

“We didn’t compete enough and a Mansfield team that is up there on merit deserved to run out easy winners in the end.

“We should have had two stonewall penalties. And we hit the post and the bar and had great chances – all in the first half. As it is, we go
in 2-0 down due to two crazy mistakes. Not once did Mansfield carve us open in that half.”

Grimsby had some big chances in the first half with Christy Pym denying Rekeil Pyke and Arthur Gnahoua with his legs while Kieran Green rattled the crossbar.

Gnahoua had already hit the home post before the Stags took a fortunate lead on 19 minutes as a deflection on Davis Keillor-Dunn’s shot left keeper Harvey Cartwright helpless.

The Mariners twice went close in added time before they allowed George Maris to fire home a low 25-yard shot in the fifth added minute.

The second half was one-way traffic with Cartwright making a string of fine saves, Ollie Clarke hitting the bar and Lucas Akins having an effort ruled out for offside.

It was a third straight win for the promotion-chasing Stags, leaving boss Nigel Clough pleased overall despite a slow start.

He said: “We didn’t start particularly well – they started the brighter and had a couple of chances.

“We looked a bit sluggish in the first 10-15 minutes.

“But once we got into our stride, especially in the second half, I can’t work out how we’ve not scored more than those two goals.

“There was poor finishing, good saves, blocks and a bit of bad luck. We could have gone on and won three or four.

“If we’d have got that third goal at any time, I think we’d have gone on to score four or five. But I would be more concerned if we were not creating the chances. We’ve had 39 shots today.”