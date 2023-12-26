Southampton make it 16 games unbeaten with win over Swansea

Russell Martin saw promotion-chasing Southampton make it 16 Championship games unbeaten with a 5-0 victory over his former club Swansea.

Ryan Fraser netted a brace while Joe Aribo, Samuel Edozie and Che Adams also struck to help Saints to their longest stretch without a league defeat since the 1921/22 season.

Southampton, who were watched by owner Dragan Solak ahead of the January transfer window, moved up to third and are only four points adrift of the Championship automatic-promotion places.

It would have been bittersweet for Martin, who managed the Swans in 99 fixtures before switching to Saints last summer.

Swansea had started strongly. Jerry Yates met a Ben Cabango pass from a deep free-kick but fired high and wide on the slide in the second minute.

Then Bashir Humphreys found Jamal Lowe in acres of space at the back post but his attempted side-footed strike ballooned off target.

They were quickly made to pay for their lack of killer instinct as Aribo opened the scoring in the 17th minute, his first goal for 451 days, when he netted against Everton in the Premier League.

Edozie had smartly jinxed his way to the by-line before cutting back to Stuart Armstrong. The midfielder’s shot was blocked but it fell to the Nigeria international who fired in via the post.

Swansea are a rare Championship side Adam Armstrong has failed to score against, and he had two good first-half chances to remedy that.

Firstly, his effort was too tame and central to beat Carl Rushworth after a Kyle Walker-Peters pull back, before properly testing the keeper with a left-footed strike destined for the bottom corner.

Saints consolidated their lead three minutes into the second half but were indebted to a rush of blood from Rushworth to give Edozie a tap-in.

The Brighton loanee swung wildly at Nathan Wood’s back pass, missed and winger Edozie was free to back heel in for goals in back-to-back home matches.

The goal was met with chants of “get out of our club” by Swansea fans as they continued to make their displeasure at their American owners known.

Substitute Fraser made sure of the Saints victory when he curled into the top corner after Adam Armstrong had quickly turned over the ball and played it to the Scot.

Sekou Mara was a toe from sliding in a fourth before Rushworth had to bat away Walker-Peters’ near-post blast.

Fraser crashed into the roof of the net after Mara had played him in and Adams powered in after a Fraser cross to make it four and five – with 310 minutes elapsing since Saints last conceded a goal.