Bradford hit back to take a point against Morecambe

Bradford came from two goals down to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw against Morecambe in their first home game on Boxing Day for six years.

The Shrimps needed only three minutes to take the lead. Adam Mayor’s free-kick was not cleared by the home defence and the ball rebounded into the path of James Connolly to score from 10 yards.

Adam Smith spread himself to deny Tyler Smith a quick response before Morecambe doubled their lead when JJ McKiernan tapped home after good play on the left wing from Jordan Slew.

Smith again prevented Bradford from replying with a sharp save from Emmanuel Osadebe.

Morecambe almost made it 3-0 after 43 minutes but former Bradford midfielder Yann Songo’o sent a header against a post.

Bradford pulled one back just before the hour when Andy Cook created space from a Brad Halliday cross for half-time substitute Clarke Oduor to slide home.

Halliday completed the Bantams’ comeback as he swept in Ciaran Kelly’s deep pass.

Cook almost won it for Bradford with a powerful header that hit the crossbar.