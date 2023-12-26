Cohen Bramall’s fortuitous strike enough for Rotherham to sink Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough were made to pay for missing a host of chances as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Rotherham.

The visitors squandered numerous opportunities and hit the woodwork twice in a frustrating afternoon in front of goal.

Rotherham took full advantage, with Cohen Bramall netting the second-half winner to end the Millers’ 11-game winless run.

Middlesbrough had won back-to-back games coming into this one and started full of confidence.

Isaiah Jones had the first effort on target but his effort from the edge of the box was easily gathered by goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Rotherham’s Swedish international stopper was forced into a much more challenging save through Sam Greenwood’s powerful drive which he tipped over for a corner.

Middlesbrough were building their attacks patiently and another chance fell the way of Greenwood and this time the Leeds loanee rattled the crossbar from the edge of the box.

The Millers’ first real chance came when central defender Sean Morrison put in a low cross which Sam Nombe tried to turn goalwards.

Middlesbrough sprung a threatening looking counter-attack through Sam Silvera and he found Jones but again his effort was tame.

Rotherham started the second half with much more urgency but Boro carved out the best opening chance when Silvera was sent down the left by Jonny Howson. His shot across goal drifted wide.

The visiting crowd were calling for a penalty when Alex Bangura went down in the box from a tackle by Hakeem Odoffin but it was waved away by referee Andrew Kitchen.

A huge chance fell the way of Greenwood but his side-footed shot was blocked by Seb Revan.

The Millers then took the lead in fortuitous circumstances after 72 minutes with Bramall’s misplaced cross deceiving Tom Glover and flying into the top corner.

Middlesbrough pushed players forward in an attempt to level and Anfernee Dijksteel’s effort had to be charged down by Odoffin.

Boro substitute Riley McGree then saw his low effort turned onto a post by Johansson and the ball rolled away to safety.

Another replacement, Josh Coburn, had a shooting chance but again Odoffin got in the way to block.

Two former Millers almost combined to net for Boro late on with Matt Crooks heading Dan Barlaser’s corner just off target.