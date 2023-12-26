Late goal fires Bristol Rovers to victory over Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Late goal fires Bristol Rovers to victory over Portsmouth

By Press Association
Luke Thomas scored for Bristol Rovers (PA)
Luke Thomas scored for Bristol Rovers (PA)

Luke Thomas netted with 90 seconds remaining as Bristol Rovers inflicted a first away defeat of the season on League One leaders Portsmouth 2-1.

A flowing move deep into injury time saw Pirates left wingback Harvey Vale roll the ball across goal after good work in midfield from Grant Ward, with Thomas arriving at the back post to score his third league goal of the season and cap a pulsating Boxing Day contest at the Memorial Stadium.

Substitute winger Paddy Lane had scored in the 76th minute, after running on to meet a Marlon Pack through-ball, to level for the visitors and make a score-draw look likely, until Thomas’ late intervention.

Lane’s goal levelled the game after Antony Evans had earlier curled home sublimely from the edge of the box on 66 minutes with a free-kick that left Pompey goalkeeper Will Norris rooted, after Joe Morrell had scythed down Rovers’ Aaron Collins.

Substitutes Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee were unable to take advantage of late opportunities that fell Portsmouth’s way, while Tristan Crama also hit the crossbar with a second-half volley on 56 minutes.