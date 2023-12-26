Late goal fires Bristol Rovers to victory over Portsmouth

Luke Thomas netted with 90 seconds remaining as Bristol Rovers inflicted a first away defeat of the season on League One leaders Portsmouth 2-1.

A flowing move deep into injury time saw Pirates left wingback Harvey Vale roll the ball across goal after good work in midfield from Grant Ward, with Thomas arriving at the back post to score his third league goal of the season and cap a pulsating Boxing Day contest at the Memorial Stadium.

Substitute winger Paddy Lane had scored in the 76th minute, after running on to meet a Marlon Pack through-ball, to level for the visitors and make a score-draw look likely, until Thomas’ late intervention.

Lane’s goal levelled the game after Antony Evans had earlier curled home sublimely from the edge of the box on 66 minutes with a free-kick that left Pompey goalkeeper Will Norris rooted, after Joe Morrell had scythed down Rovers’ Aaron Collins.

Substitutes Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee were unable to take advantage of late opportunities that fell Portsmouth’s way, while Tristan Crama also hit the crossbar with a second-half volley on 56 minutes.