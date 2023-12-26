Substitutes snatch a point for Stockport in entertaining Barrow clash

Substitutes Nick Powell and Akil Wright rescued a point for Stockport as the Sky Bet League Two leaders secured a pulsating 2-2 draw at fellow high-flyers Barrow.

Dave Challinor’s side trailed 2-0 after 24 minutes as goals from former Edgeley Park favourite Ben Whitfield and Kian Spence put the Cumbrians on their way to what would have been an eighth successive victory.

Whitfield turned in Spence’s shot for his eighth goal of the season and then crossed for his team-mate to double Barrow’s advantage.

The Bluebirds’ biggest crowd since 1969 – 5866 – were in dreamland.

But Challinor’s brave double substitution three minutes from half-time turned the contest back in County’s favour.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Powell drilled a low shot beyond Paul Farman for his second goal of the season.

Challinor then brought on two more subs after the break, with ex-Barrow defender Wright heading in Odin Bailey’s cross for the leveller.

Stockport looked capable of ending Barrow’s unbeaten home record but it was Pete Wild’s side who went closest to taking all three points.

George Ray had a goal disallowed for a foul, while Emile Acquah was denied by a brilliant late Ben Hinchliffe save.