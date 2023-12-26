Eoin Toal gives Bolton late win over 10-man Lincoln

League One promotion chasers Bolton left it late to beat 10-man Lincoln 1-0.

The battling Imps had looked set to hold on for a hard-earned point after Danny Mandriou, who had scored three times in his past five league outings heading into the game, was sent off for the second time this season in the second half at Sincil Bank.

But defender Eoin Toal popped up with his second goal in three games to finally break the hosts’ resistance in the 89th minute.

Ian Evatt’s side dominated possession without creating too many clear-cut chances.

Lukas Jensen tipped Dion Charles’ volley past the post in what was the best effort of the game.

Mandriou saw red for a rash, late challenge on Aaron Morley with 18 minutes to go.

Late on, Kyle Dempsey was frustrated by Jensen as Bolton pushed for a winner.

And the man advantage eventually told when Toal nodded home Josh Sheehan’s delivery at the end.