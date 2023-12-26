Ciaron Brown grabs late winner for Oxford against Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ciaron Brown grabs late winner for Oxford against Cambridge

By Press Association
Ciaron Brown scored a late winner (Nigel French/PA)
Ciaron Brown scored a late winner (Nigel French/PA)

Ciaron Brown headed a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Oxford came from behind at half-time to beat Cambridge 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

Jordan Cousins fired Cambridge ahead in the 30th minute, prodding the ball in at the back post when Oxford failed to deal with a corner.

Tyler Goodrham levelled with a superb solo effort nine minutes after the break, cutting in from the left touchline and firing past Jack Stevens into the far corner from 22 yards.

In the fifth minute of added time, defender Brown headed home after Stevens could only push out Cameron Brannagan’s 20-yard drive.

James Brophy should have doubled Cambridge’s lead soon after Cousins’ opener, only to head Danny Andrew’s cross past the post.

Oxford keeper James Beadle then saved at full stretch from Sullay Kaikai.

The home team responded, with Stevens saving from Goodrham and Stan Mills.

Des Buckingham’s side pressed hard for a winner and it took two fine saves from Stevens to deny Brannagan, before he was eventually beaten with just seconds remaining.