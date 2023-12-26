Jayden Stockley snatches Fleetwood a point against fellow strugglers Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jayden Stockley snatches Fleetwood a point against fellow strugglers Carlisle

By Press Association
Jayden Stockley (second right) earned his side a point (Tim Markland/PA)
Jayden Stockley (second right) earned his side a point (Tim Markland/PA)

Jayden Stockley earned Fleetwood a point in a 1-1 draw at home to fellow strugglers Carlisle.

There was little between Sky Bet League One’s 22nd and 23rd-placed teams and the result does little to help either side’s chances of avoiding a relegation battle in the second half of the season.

The visitors took the lead after 27 minutes through Owen Moxon. When Alfie McAlmont’s shot was blocked by a defender, the ball fell kindly for Moxon and his sweetly-struck shot flew past Jay Lynch in the Fleetwood goal.

The Cod Army drew level 10 minutes before half time. Phoenix Patterson and Josh Earl moved the ball neatly down the left and the former put in a teasing low cross. That gave Stockley the simplest of finishes, forcing the ball over the line at close range.

With both sides struggling for goals it was little surprise that chances were otherwise few and far between.

Carlisle were handed two excellent opportunities early in the second half but failed to capitalise.

Sean Maguire nicked the ball off the toe of defender Harrison Holgate before pulling it back to Ryan Edmondson but the former Fleetwood striker was denied by a save from Lynch.

Moments later, Edmondson robbed Lynch after a heavy touch from the keeper but his lob over the retreating Lynch was inches wide of the near post.

Lynch again rescued his side with a save from substitute Jordan Gibson eight minutes from time and with neither side able to muster a winner it ended all square.