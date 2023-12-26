George Thomson fires Harrogate to late win over Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Thomson fires Harrogate to late win over Accrington

By Press Association
George Thomson left it late for Gate (Nick Potts/PA)
George Thomson’s ninth goal of the season earned Harrogate a 2-1 stoppage-time home victory over Accrington.

Thomson secured Gate a third straight League Two win – equalling the Sulphurites’ best sequence as an English Football League outfit – in the third minute of added time after veteran striker Jack Muldoon had cancelled out Jack Nolan’s second-half opener for the visitors.

Earlier, during an entertaining first period, Accrington keeper Joe Walsh make two excellent saves to parry away a thumping Thomson volley and Matty Foulds’ overhead kick.

At the other end, meanwhile, James Belshaw denied Josh Woods after he had been sent clear by Stephen Dooley’s sloppy pass and Liam Gibson went close to an own goal when a mistimed header clipped the top of the home crossbar.

The deadlock was broken in the 57th minute when Shaun Whalley made inroads down the right flank before squaring to Nolan who sidefooted firmly past Belshaw from 10 yards.

But Harrogate were back on terms six minutes later when Thomson was fouled by Tommy Leigh and then sent the resulting free-kick in from the right with Muldoon heading in at the far post after the ball had bounced in the visitors’ six-yard box.

Another free-kick – this time from the left and delivered by Foulds – led to the last-gasp winner when an unmarked Abraham Odoh was picked out at the far post and he pulled the ball back for Thomson to slam in from seven yards.