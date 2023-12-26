George Thomson fires Harrogate to late win over Accrington

George Thomson’s ninth goal of the season earned Harrogate a 2-1 stoppage-time home victory over Accrington.

Thomson secured Gate a third straight League Two win – equalling the Sulphurites’ best sequence as an English Football League outfit – in the third minute of added time after veteran striker Jack Muldoon had cancelled out Jack Nolan’s second-half opener for the visitors.

Earlier, during an entertaining first period, Accrington keeper Joe Walsh make two excellent saves to parry away a thumping Thomson volley and Matty Foulds’ overhead kick.

At the other end, meanwhile, James Belshaw denied Josh Woods after he had been sent clear by Stephen Dooley’s sloppy pass and Liam Gibson went close to an own goal when a mistimed header clipped the top of the home crossbar.

The deadlock was broken in the 57th minute when Shaun Whalley made inroads down the right flank before squaring to Nolan who sidefooted firmly past Belshaw from 10 yards.

But Harrogate were back on terms six minutes later when Thomson was fouled by Tommy Leigh and then sent the resulting free-kick in from the right with Muldoon heading in at the far post after the ball had bounced in the visitors’ six-yard box.

Another free-kick – this time from the left and delivered by Foulds – led to the last-gasp winner when an unmarked Abraham Odoh was picked out at the far post and he pulled the ball back for Thomson to slam in from seven yards.