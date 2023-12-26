Five-goal Tranmere ease to victory at 10-man Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Five-goal Tranmere ease to victory at 10-man Salford

By Press Association
Kieron Morris scored Tranmere’s second goal in the win at Salford (Simon Marper/PA)
Kieron Morris scored Tranmere’s second goal in the win at Salford (Simon Marper/PA)

Tranmere made it back-to-back wins with a comprehensive 5-1 League Two victory over 10-man Salford at the Peninsula Stadium to record their first away success since February.

Goals from Harvey Saunders, Kieron Morris and Connor Jennings put Rovers in control before Matthew Lund pulled one back.

Regan Hendry and Josh Hawkes added two more for a dominant Tranmere side, either side of Conor McAleny’s sending off.

The visitors were rewarded for their bright start when Saunders fired a shot into the bottom corner after 12 minutes.

Tranmere then doubled their lead through Morris before the break.

McAleny forced Luke McGee to produce a fine save at the start of the second half, prior to Jennings delivering a sucker punch by curling into the corner.

Lund placed the ball home from the edge of the box to give Salford hope, but Tranmere hit back through Hartley when he fired past Alex Cairns to make it 4-1.

Salford went down to 10 men after McAleny was sent off for a second bookable offence with 18 minutes remaining.

To make matters even worse, Hawkes scored a fifth at the death to leave Salford head coach Neil Wood under growing pressure after they extended their winless league run to eight matches in 21st.