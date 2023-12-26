Walsall end hoodoo with victory over Crewe

Walsall beat Crewe for the first time in a decade as the Alex’s 2-0 defeat extended the promotion chasers’ winless run to five games.

Headers from on-loan Lincoln striker Freddie Draper – his 10th goal this season – and Oisin McEntee gave the Saddlers their first win over Crewe in 11 meetings since 2013.

Mickey Demetriou’s lunging block prevented Walsall taking a 25th-minute lead as the Crewe defender flung himself in the way of Isaac Hutchinson’s point-blank strike from Jamille Matt’s knockdown.

A Hutchinson rocket from 20 yards crashed back off the bar but Walsall went ahead from the corner that soon followed as Draper nodded in Ryan Stirk’s 33rd-minute near-post delivery from close range.

Crewe perked up after the break and Ryan Cooney’s sweetly-struck volley forced a fine low stop from Saddlers keeper Jackson Smith before Courtney Baker-Richardson headed a Demetriou cross wide.

Alex keeper Tom Booth saved well from a Hutchinson shot but Walsall sealed the points from the resulting corner after 61 minutes as McEntee glanced home another near-post Stirk corner.