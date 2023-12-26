Sutton off the bottom of the table with rare away win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sutton off the bottom of the table with rare away win

By Press Association
Sutton claimed a 1-0 win (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Sutton claimed a 1-0 win (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Sutton moved off the foot of Sky Bet League Two with a 1-0 win at local rivals AFC Wimbledon – their first away league victory for 10 months.

Jason Goodliffe enjoyed his first win as interim boss thanks to Omar Sowunmi’s second-half goal at Plough Lane.

Alex Bass turned a close-range Ben Goodliffe shot around a post early in the first half and came to the rescue again as Harry Smith led another assault on the home team’s goal.

For Wimbledon, James Tilley had a low shot saved by Dean Bouzanis and Ali Al-Hamadi flashed a header over the crossbar. He came close again in the second half with a fierce shot that was diverted wide by Sutton’s Joe Kizzi.

Shortly after Bass had denied Omari Patrick from a narrow angle, Sutton scored the goal they deserved just after the hour when a Ryan Jackson throw-in bounced across goal and was headed in by Sowunmi.

As the home side looked for an equaliser, Al-Hamadi sent a header straight at Bouzanis from Armani Little’s cross.

Sutton saw out eight minutes of stoppage time to give their hopes of avoiding the drop a boost, although Paul Kalambayi’s overhead-kick in the last seconds bounced agonisingly wide.