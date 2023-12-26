Ashley Hemmings secures point for Kidderminster at Boreham Wood By Press Association December 26 2023, 5.36pm Share Ashley Hemmings secures point for Kidderminster at Boreham Wood Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4850577/ashley-hemmings-secures-point-for-kidderminster-at-boreham-wood/ Copy Link Kidderminster’s Ashley Hemmings hit a late penalty at Boreham Wood. (Joe Giddens/PA) Ashley Hemmings hit a last-gasp penalty to earn Kidderminster a 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood and take them off the foot of the National League. The Harriers looked on course for a third successive defeat only for Hemmings to secure a point from the spot late on. Billy Sass-Davies headed home from a corner early in the second half as Wood made the most of their superior possession. But Kidderminster held on and left Meadow Park with a share of the spoils as Hemmings tucked home a penalty after Krystian Pearce had been tripped in the box.