Exeter hold on to end 13-game winless run after Wycombe miss last-gasp penalty

On-loan goalkeeper Vili Sinisalo was the Exeter hero with a stoppage-time penalty save to ensure his side ended a 13-match winless run with a 1-0 victory against Wycombe.

Sinisalo guessed correctly to keep out Luke Leahy’s effort after Sonny Cox’s goal had appeared to have earned Exeter a deserved win.

In was a dour first half that lacked quality with neither team creating much, but the second half was much more entertaining.

Alex Hartridge forced Max Stryjek into a good save and the Wycombe goalkeeper made an even better one to deny Reece Cole moments later as Exeter stepped it up a level.

The deadlock was finally broken after 66 minutes when Jack Aitchison smashed a cross into the box and Cox was in the right place at the right time to turn in from close range.

Wycombe almost levelled in stoppage time, but Dale Taylor struck the angle of post and then they were awarded a controversial penalty when referee Charles Breakspear deemed that Harry Kite had fouled Taylor, when it looked as though he took the ball.

But on-loan Aston Villa shot-stopper Sinisalo guessed correctly by diving to his left and kept out Leahy’s poor effort to claim a priceless win for the home side – their first since September 16.