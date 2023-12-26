John McAtee scores brace as Barnsley win at Port Vale

Barnsley continued their push for a place in the League One play-offs with a 3-2 win away at Port Vale.

Adam Phillips opened the scoring before John McAtee added a quickfire brace prior to half-time.

Ethan Chislett and Jack Shorrock both scored after the break to make the scoreline a lot more respectable, but Vale’s three-match unbeaten league run came to an end.

The hosts came close to taking the lead as Alfie Devine’s long-range effort went narrowly over the crossbar.

But it was the visitors who went ahead in the 17th minute when Phillips guided a header into the net after meeting a beautifully flighted delivery into the box from Herbie Kane.

Chislett threatened to equalise with a well-struck shot that was tipped over the crossbar by Liam Roberts, but the Valiants fell further behind just after the half-hour mark as Luton loanee McAtee stroked the ball home from Devante Cole’s cut-back.

The match was effectively over as a contest in the 37th minute when McAtee’s sensational strike from 35 yards – after Mael De Gevigney dispossessed Ryan Loft – made it three goals in two games for him.

Chislett found the net in the 52nd minute as Vale battled to find a way back into the game, but it was ruled out for offside.

The same player reduced the deficit 20 minutes later, with a bending right-footed shot, to give his side hope.

And although Shorrock headed in fellow substitute Uche Ikpeazu’s cross in stoppage time, Andy Crosby’s men were unable to find a leveller.