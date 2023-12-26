John McAtee scores brace as Barnsley win at Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John McAtee scores brace as Barnsley win at Port Vale

By Press Association
John McAtee (right) scored twice (Zac Goodwin/PA)
John McAtee (right) scored twice (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Barnsley continued their push for a place in the League One play-offs with a 3-2 win away at Port Vale.

Adam Phillips opened the scoring before John McAtee added a quickfire brace prior to half-time.

Ethan Chislett and Jack Shorrock both scored after the break to make the scoreline a lot more respectable, but Vale’s three-match unbeaten league run came to an end.

The hosts came close to taking the lead as Alfie Devine’s long-range effort went narrowly over the crossbar.

But it was the visitors who went ahead in the 17th minute when Phillips guided a header into the net after meeting a beautifully flighted delivery into the box from Herbie Kane.

Chislett threatened to equalise with a well-struck shot that was tipped over the crossbar by Liam Roberts, but the Valiants fell further behind just after the half-hour mark as Luton loanee McAtee stroked the ball home from Devante Cole’s cut-back.

The match was effectively over as a contest in the 37th minute when McAtee’s sensational strike from 35 yards – after Mael De Gevigney dispossessed Ryan Loft – made it three goals in two games for him.

Chislett found the net in the 52nd minute as Vale battled to find a way back into the game, but it was ruled out for offside.

The same player reduced the deficit 20 minutes later, with a bending right-footed shot, to give his side hope.

And although Shorrock headed in fellow substitute Uche Ikpeazu’s cross in stoppage time, Andy Crosby’s men were unable to find a leveller.