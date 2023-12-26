Bobby Kamwa on target as Burton end winless run with victory over Blackpool

Burton claimed a first win in nine Sky Bet League One games as Bobby Kamwa’s early goal sealed a 1-0 victory over play-off hopefuls Blackpool.

Kamwa’s strike came almost a year after his last goal, in the final game of 2022, and gave Albion something to build on.

Goalkeeper Max Crocombe picked him out on the left wing and some superb chest control allowed him to cut inside and swing in a cross that evaded Burton forward Bez Lubala before nestling in the far corner of the net.

Jordan Rhodes squandered a good chance for the visitors, firing over from 12 yards and ex-Blackpool man Lubala saw a long-range effort deflected wide.

Sam Hughes almost doubled Albion’s advantage two minutes into the second half, his header from Joe Powell’s corner deflecting just wide.

Ollie Norburn and James Husband flashed efforts wide as Blackpool chased a second-half equaliser.

Burton also needed crucial late blocks from skipper John Brayford and Steve Seddon to see off the threat of the Seasiders before a vital three points were finally secured.