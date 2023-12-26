Inih Effiong scores twice as Dagenham beat Eastleigh

Dagenham ended a three-match winless run with a 4-1 victory over Eastleigh at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Inih Effiong crashed the ball into the top corner to put the hosts ahead in the 38th minute and Daggers forward Freddie Sears saw his volley strike the crossbar in first-half stoppage time.

The Spitfires were level two minutes after the restart when Aidan Barlow headed in a cross from Solomon Nwabuokei at the near post.

Daggers substitute Keenan Appiah-Forson, on loan from West Ham, curled a shot into the top corner with 20 minutes left before defender Tom Eastman bundled in from close range and Effiong struck a late fourth.