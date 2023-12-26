Boss Luke Williams delighted to feel like ‘Notts County manager’ again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Boss Luke Williams delighted to feel like ‘Notts County manager’ again

By Press Association
Luke Williams’ Notts County eased past Doncaster on Boxing Day (Joe Giddens/PA)
Luke Williams’ Notts County eased past Doncaster on Boxing Day (Joe Giddens/PA)

Notts County boss Luke Williams admitted he felt like he was manager of the Magpies once again following their comfortable 3-0 League Two win over Doncaster.

County had suffered three-consecutive defeats for the first time in the 43-year-old’s tenure, however he explained the heights he was demanding from his side, following their promotion from the National League in May.

“Last week I felt like Notts County manager again,” Williams said. “No one has anything to apologise for – this is in incredible group that have made the step up and we’re asking them to be a top side and challenge for automatic promotion.

“We have not shied away from that demand, but now they have put two performances back-to-back that represent the group, how they want to be and how they appear in front of the fans – and I am proud of them for that.”

Goals from Dan Crowley, Macaulay Langstaff and Aaron Nemane saw County move up to fifth with the victory as forward David McGoldrick shone at the ripe age 36.

Williams added: “He was brilliant. It’s nice to see these guys combining and it was a really quick action.

“David (McGoldrick) takes the ball so smoothly and doesn’t lose the momentum and he did cross it, otherwise he will have a pop at me if I say it was a shot.

“He handed the baton over to him and the young guy will be looking to follow in his footsteps.

“Didzy was magnificent and we was brilliant to watch – he had the action before like he was in the playground and we all love to see that he still has that enjoyment for football.”

Doncaster boss Grant McCann was happy with his side’s first-half display, but insisted that Joe Ironside’s missed penalty in the opening period was the turning point in the contest, which saw Rovers drop closer to the relegation zone.

“I thought we started the game really bright,” said McCann. “It is just something that is creeping into our game at the moment. I have told them to shoot low and we carry on shooting over.

“It’s a different game if we go 1-0 up and we just get undone by crosses in our box and it has been a problem for us and we need to work on it – we need to defend better.

“You are hoping it doesn’t affect you, but it looked like it did.

“The penalty miss felt like it was a turning point in the game.

“We knew they were going to keep the ball, they are a good footballing side, but I thought we set the traps well on them for the first 25 minutes.”