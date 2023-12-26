Mike Williamson talks up his MK Dons side after win over Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Williamson talks up his MK Dons side after win over Colchester

By Press Association
Mike Williamson’s side moved into the play-off positions (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mike Williamson's side moved into the play-off positions (Mike Egerton/PA)

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson was impressed with his side’s first-half performance during the 1-0 win over struggling Colchester.

On a day when Dons captain Dean Lewington made his 771st appearance to set a new record for the most English Football League games in history for one club, substitute Ellis Harrison fired the home side to a last-gasp victory at Stadium MK.

Despite 88 minutes of missed chances, Williamson believed his team dominated.

“I think at half-time; we said it was probably one of the best performances we’d seen in 45 minutes since we’ve been here,” he said.

“The control we had, the football we played and I think we dominated every metric except the scoreboard.

“It was imperative for us to just stay focused and keep that concentration and we believed it would come.

“We got our reward and I’m really pleased. The endeavour and spirit you can see out on the pitch was fantastic.”

Williamson hailed the energetic spirit of his team as former Colchester player Alex Gilbey also went close early on.

“All credit to the boys really,” he said.

“We try to help and support the way we can and try to get them to understand the way we want to play football, but they’ve got to get out there and produce.

“I think a lot of our wins has been down to the character and the boys’ never-say-die attitude.

“The energy they keep producing week after week and obviously after such a quick turnaround, the festive period can be difficult, but I thought the mentality was spot on.”

Colchester head coach Matthew Etherington saw sparks of life in his side, despite the late loss.

The visitors saw moments of energy in the second half, with an effort from Joe Taylor and Tom Hopper hitting the bar late on.

“I’m just gutted to concede late on,” Etherington said.

“It’s a good ball but there’s plenty of details to that goal that we need to be better at.

“I thought with the height we had on the pitch, we defended set-plays pretty well throughout the game. But that one moment and it’s in the back of the net.

“We did have some moments where we played some really good stuff down the side. Nothing came of it but there are moments there. I just want it to be more consistent.”