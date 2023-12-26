Phil Parkinson admits Wrexham had to dig deep for win at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Parkinson admits Wrexham had to dig deep for win at Swindon

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson (PA)
Phil Parkinson (PA)

Phil Parkinson admitted his 10-man Wrexham side had to dig deep to get the three points with a 1-0 win over Swindon.

James McClean’s early goal gave the visitors their first win at the County Ground since 1985.

Parkinson said: “I am so pleased with the win. We should have been out of sight as we had some really good chances to extend the lead and their ‘keeper made some good saves.

“The sending-off made it edgier than it needed to be.

“We had to show so many different qualities over the 90 minutes to get the three points and it is a really important win for us.

“When the fixtures came out everyone took a second look at it, I don’t think the EFL have done us any favours with Swindon away on Boxing Day.

“We had a lot of disruption this week and we had to rejig the team and the lads have responded in really good fashion with an important win.”

McClean gave Wrexham an early lead as he capitalised on a loose ball on the edge of the box, got away from a defender and turned beyond Lewis Ward.

Ward had to be at his very best to keep the game in the balance after 59 minutes as Anthony Forde picked out Sam Dalby with a cross, his bullet header looked destined for the bottom corner before the goalkeeper got down to push the ball to safety.

James Jones got his marching after 75 minutes for a pair of yellow cards, the second coming after he brought down Tyrese Shade as he looked to burst into the area on the left.

Jake Young and Saidou Khan both had glorious chances to find a leveller for Swindon as they forced Wrexham back, but neither could find the target with their finishes from inside the penalty area.

Michael Flynn said that he felt his Swindon side had been much the better team after the break and were worthy of getting something from the game.

He said: “It was a poor goal for us to give away after I felt that we had started the game brightly and then we went a little bit flat after that.

“But in the second half I think we had a right go and they stuck together and with better finishing we would have won the game.

“I would say the red card helped later on in the game but we were already on top at that point.

“They had a bit of a period in the second half when Lewis Ward had to make a good save, but as long as it was 1-0 we were still in the game.

“With that little bit of quality in the final third we would have got the points.”