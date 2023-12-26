Darren Moore wants Huddersfield’s mindset to be focused on teams above not below

Darren Moore wants Huddersfield to start looking up the Championship table rather than over their shoulder after putting distance to the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Blackburn.

Jaheim Headley’s low strike handed the Terriers a first-half advantage which was added to after the break by Sorba Thomas and Delano Burgzorg as Moore’s men opened up a five-point gap to the bottom three.

There are a cluster of teams just above the Terriers in the second tier now and, with Middlesbrough visiting this Friday, Moore wants his side’s mindset to be looking upwards rather than down.

He said: “It’s about changing the mindset of the club and the perception and us as a group of players, fans, and everything else. We just want to continue looking up the league and seeing who we can catch above.

“That’s got to be the mindset really, in terms of it was a good three points today, and we focus on Friday for another real rough encounter, another good team coming into town and for myself and the group, we know we’re under no illusions how difficult that game is going to be.

“The biggest thing for us today, we knew Blackburn are a very, very good fluid team with the ball, they move it around really well but we knew the transitions would be massive today.

“We knew if we could get part one right in terms of our work off the ball, we knew when it turned over there would be areas to exploit and we managed to do that.”

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson labelled his side’s performance their worst of the season so far, with one of the few positives being the fact they have a clash later this week against Hull to bounce back.

He said: “I think it was a disappointing result and a disappointing performance. We all knew coming here Huddersfield is around the relegation zone and they are fighting.

“You need a top performance and we didn’t do that, it was probably the worst performance during the season.

“It’s not a performance we’re used to seeing, so it’s of course extremely disappointing.

“I think when we conceded the first goal, initially there was nothing wrong in conceding the first goal, but it gave confidence to the crowd and for the Huddersfield players and then we were chasing the game. I must apologise to our fans, almost 3,000 fans that have travelled, it’s not positive today at all.

“The good thing with football is that there’s a game in a couple of days and I think that’s positive. That’s one of the things that is positive today, but the rest is not good.”