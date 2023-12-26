Kieran McKenna believes Ipswich full value for point against Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna believes Ipswich full value for point against Leicester

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna believes Ipswich got what they deserved (PA)
Kieran McKenna believes Ipswich got what they deserved (PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna felt his side were full value for a point after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with table-topping Leicester at Portman Road.

Town fought back from a goal down after 24 minutes through a super strike by Stephy Mavididi but a deflected shot by Sam Morsy in the third minute of stoppage time earned a share of the spoils.

The midfielder’s effort from the edge of the penalty area struck Ricardo Pereira and then the head of Jannik Vestergaard and left City’s goalkeeper Mads Hermansen helpless.

The draw resulted in Town remaining six points adrift of The Foxes and five points ahead of third placed Southampton who moved up a place to become the Tractor Boys’ nearest challengers for an automatic promotion spot following their 5-0 victory over Swansea.

McKenna said: “Getting the goal at the end was what we deserved at the very least.

“I thought that we had a really positive start to the game. Leicester scored the first goal with a good bit of quality which they can do, a good move, top quality execution and finish as well.

“It was a game where we were good in most aspects. I thought we pressed really well against one of the best, if not the best build up teams in the league and limited them as well.

“We built well against a team that usually press well and it’s hard to create good chances against a team that is so stubborn but we created enough to warrant a goal.

“I thought on the whole we did a lot more right than wrong for sure.”

Enzo Maresca was frustrated to come so close to another three points.

Maresca said: “It’s a shame because we were so close to win one more game but at the same time we expected during the game to drop a little bit.

“With this amount of the games it’s normal to think that playing the game every few days you can drop a little bit.

“Overall I think for 65/70 minutes we, especially first half, we had three or four chances one v one … we score a goal then probably last 10/15 minutes we concede a little bit more, we concede them control but playing every three days, the way this team (Ipswich) are doing is fantastic, it’s normal but at the end of the day I am happy.

“Second half for 20 minutes, half an hour we controlled quite good but then the last 10 minutes we concede a little bit more and lose easy ball … I think it’s normal, they are human beings and playing every few days they can drop a little.”