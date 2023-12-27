Manchester United to consult Ineos on January transfers and Erik ten Hag future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Manchester United to consult Ineos on January transfers and Erik ten Hag future

By Press Association
Ineos and its chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe must be consulted on football matters by Manchester United even before their deal to purchase 25 per cent of the club’s shares is ratified by the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ineos and its chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe must be consulted on football matters by Manchester United even before their deal to purchase 25 per cent of the club’s shares is ratified by the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester United must consult with Ineos over any January transfer deals or a move to sack manager Erik ten Hag prior to the Premier League ratifying its deal to purchase 25 per cent of the club’s shares.

United announced on Christmas Eve that an agreement had been reached with Ineos and its chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a boyhood Red Devils fan, which will give Ineos responsibility over football operations once the regulatory approval process is complete.

That is expected to take four to six weeks and run beyond the end of the January transfer window.

However, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing related to the deal contains a provision guaranteeing that the company will be consulted on football matters in the interim.

This includes “appointing, dismissing or accepting the resignation of any director of football or first team manager of the company” as well as entering into or continuing any discussion concerning the purchase or sale of any player.

The SEC filing also contains a provision which would allow the Glazers, who still have majority control of the club, to force a full sale if they received an offer for their shares which Ratcliffe was unwilling to match. Ratcliffe has first refusal on the purchase of those shares.