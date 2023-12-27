Scott Williams sparks controversy with insensitive remarks after third-round win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Scott Williams sparks controversy with insensitive remarks after third-round win

By Press Association
Scott Williams beat German Martin Schindler at Alexandra Palace (Steven Paston/PA)
Scott Williams beat German Martin Schindler at Alexandra Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

Scott Williams courted controversy after joking about England winning “two World Wars and one World Cup” following his World Championship third-round win over German Martin Schindler.

Williams won a final-set decider to advance 4-3 before making the heavy-handed remark in his post-match interview on Sky Sports.

The match was played in a raucous atmosphere at Alexandra Palace where Williams had most of the support from a partisan crowd, though there was also a German contingent.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his win, Williams said: “What a game! I’m so happy to get to the other side as the winner as well. Martin brought the fight and I wasn’t expecting to go all the way to sudden death as well. I’m knackered, I’m absolutely knackered.

“I’ve never had the crowd on my side like that. I know we won two World Wars and one World Cup. The German fans here were huge as well.”

He added on Twitter after the match: “Thanks for the messages everyone! A few nasty ones from some German fans, but I understand why! Absolutely nothing personal, just a bit of jeering and jesting with the crowd!

“I’m British and Proud!!!!”

Meanwhile, Rob Cross showed he can be a contender for a second crown after battling into the last 16.

Cross has struggled to hit the heights since his memorable title win on debut in 2018, but has enjoyed his best season in 2023 coming into the Alexandra Palace tournament.

He was made to work hard for a 4-2 victory over Jeffrey de Graaf, with the former electrician sparking into life in the final set with an average of 116.

Dave Chisnall’s victory over Gabriel Clemens was more straightforward, winning 4-1.